Anurag Kashyap reveals why 'Kennedy' directly premiered on OTT

Director Anurag Kashyap 's latest film, Kennedy , starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone , has finally been released in India after a long wait. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kashyap revealed that the film's release was delayed due to changes in management at Zee Studios and his insistence on releasing it without an interval. The director also shared why he chose an OTT release for this project.

Delayed release Why Kashyap didn't opt for a theatrical release Kashyap explained the delay in release, "It took time, firstly because the management at Zee Studios changed. Then I wanted the film to release without an interval, which was a big no for theaters and distributors." "That delayed things further. Finally, I decided to release it online because that's where I feel most of my audience is."

Global reception International audiences didn't grasp Mumbai's COVID-19 context: Kashyap Kashyap admitted that international audiences didn't grasp the context of COVID-19 and its impact on Mumbai when Kennedy was screened at Cannes. He told Bollywood Hungama, "Yes, we realized that international viewers didn't fully understand the context of Covid and what happened in Mumbai." "So, they saw it as a film trying to be John Wick. I'm used to negative reviews and to my films being understood for what they are over a period, barring a couple."

Advertisement

Film insights On casting and personal connection to 'Kennedy' Kashyap described Kennedy as a deeply personal film. He said, "Kennedy is very personal. It brought me out of a very dark phase." On casting, he revealed that Bhat wasn't his first choice for the lead role; Tamil star Vikram was initially considered. However, he changed his mind after seeing Bhat in character.

Advertisement