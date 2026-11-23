Kerala court orders probe into 'Officer on duty' number
A Kerala court has asked police to investigate after a man complained that the Malayalam film Officer on Duty used his actual mobile number on screen without permission.
Since the movie was released in theaters in February 2025 and has since been streaming on Netflix in multiple languages, he's been flooded with random calls, including some from abroad.
Aadhaar PAN link raises privacy concerns
The number is tied to his Aadhaar and PAN, making things even messier.
If the complaint holds up, the film's producer and Netflix could face legal trouble.
The case is sparking bigger conversations about privacy, personal data, and why filmmakers need to be extra careful with what they show.