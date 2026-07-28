Monalisa can't be taken out of Ernakulam without consent: Court
What's the story
The Kerala High Court has ordered that Monalisa, an aspiring actor who went viral during the Kumbh Mela, should not be taken out of Ernakulam without her consent or the court's permission. The order was issued while reviewing a directive from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to produce her before Madhya Pradesh Police for reuniting with her parents, per The Hindu.
Legal proceedings
Actor needs police protection
A Single Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the order after considering a plea for police protection by the actor.
The court was informed that the Station House Officer, Ernakulam Central Police Station, had sought her original and revised birth certificates to respond to NCST's order.
The court directed the Ernakulam City Police Commissioner to provide protection as needed until the disposal of this petition.
Allegations
Monalisa fears honor killing
The actor alleged that she was not served with any order from the commission and feared that complying with it would lead to her honor killing.
She also claimed to have been 18 years and three months old at the time of her marriage to fellow actor Farmaan Khan.
The court was informed that 14 police officers from Madhya Pradesh, including a Superintendent of Police, were allegedly in town waiting to apprehend her.
Family dispute
Father lodged complaint against husband
The actor's father had lodged a complaint against her husband alleging that he had abducted her and that she was a minor at the time of their marriage in March this year.
Reportedly, authorities concerned had canceled her birth certificate without informing her within a week of their marriage.
The NCST had ordered an inquiry into her age after her birth certificate was challenged.
Court intervention
MP Police registered FIR against Khan
Claiming that her father had produced a fake birth certificate, the actor had approached the Madhya Pradesh HC.
The court directed that no coercive steps should be taken against her until this matter was disposed of.
The bench was informed that proof of age, including original birth certificate, Voter ID, and PAN Card, had been produced before Justice Kauser Edappagath, who was considering an anticipatory bail petition by Khan in connection with an FIR registered against him by MP Police.
Future proceedings
Next hearing on August 4
The court also ordered that all documents proving the actor's birth date should be placed on record for the police protection plea.
The NCST order should be challenged separately for it to pass necessary orders.
The next hearing in this case has been scheduled for August 4, 2026.