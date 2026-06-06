Henry Cavill, Kevin Hart to headline new Netflix spy comedy
What's the story
Hollywood actors Henry Cavill and Kevin Hart are set to star in a new action-comedy film for Netflix, reported Variety. The untitled project will see the two actors as rival spies who meet in a Lamaze class when their wives become friends. Their secret lives intersect in "unexpectedly hilarious and dangerous ways," leading them to reluctantly become allies on their journey into fatherhood.
Film insights
Producers and writers of the film
The film is being produced by Shawn Levy's 21 Laps and Ryan Reynolds's Maximum Effort, with McG at the helm. The screenplay has been penned by Adam and Aaron Nee, who recently wrote Masters of the Universe, along with Jonathan Tropper. This project is an adaptation of a short story by Sean Lewis. Hart will also serve as a producer through his Hartbeat banner alongside Luke Kelly-Clyne and Bryan Smiley.
Streaming success
Cavill and Hart's upcoming projects
Cavill is known for his roles in Netflix's popular series The Witcher and the Enola Holmes movies. He will next be seen in the Highlander reboot and Rawson Marshall Thurber's Voltron, both for Amazon MGM Studios. Meanwhile, Hart has starred in several successful Netflix films, including Lift, Me Time, The Man From Toronto, and Fatherhood. His upcoming comedy, 72 Hours, premieres on the platform on July 24.