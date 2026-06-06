Henry Cavill, Kevin Hart to headline new Netflix spy comedy

Streaming success

Cavill and Hart's upcoming projects

Cavill is known for his roles in Netflix's popular series The Witcher and the Enola Holmes movies. He will next be seen in the Highlander reboot and Rawson Marshall Thurber's Voltron, both for Amazon MGM Studios. Meanwhile, Hart has starred in several successful Netflix films, including Lift, Me Time, The Man From Toronto, and Fatherhood. His upcoming comedy, 72 Hours, premieres on the platform on July 24.