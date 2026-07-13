'Khalid Ke Shivaji' streams on YouTube after August 8 cancelation
The Marathi film Khalid Ke Shivaji, directed by Raj More, is now streaming on platforms like YouTube and Apple TV after its planned August 8 theatrical release was canceled.
The movie follows a Muslim boy who faces bullying at school but finds inspiration in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's progressive ideas.
Maharashtra pulls 'Khalid Ke Shivaji' certification
Despite clearing the censor board with some cuts, the film's trailer sparked controversy over its take on Muslim representation in Shivaji's army.
This led to the Maharashtra government pulling its certification, leaving director More feeling let down by industry peers, he shared, "No one even called me... stood behind the film."
On top of that, financial struggles and theater pushback meant it took three years and a quiet OTT release for the story to finally reach viewers.