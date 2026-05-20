Khan asked 'Dimag kharab hai kya' outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital

Tamang's passing delays 'Maatrubhumi' production

In his post, Salman called out some media for invading his privacy and "enjoying my pain," especially as they linked the incident to his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. He also warned against using personal moments for profit.

Meanwhile, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has been delayed due to production setbacks after actor Prashant Tamang's passing.

The film's title was changed from Battle of Galwan to better reflect its emotional storyline.