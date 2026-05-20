Khan asked 'Dimag kharab hai kya' outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital
Salman Khan had a tense moment with paparazzi outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital while visiting a family member.
Annoyed by the crowd of photographers, he was caught on video asking, Dimag kharab hai kya? (Are you out of your mind?)
Later, he posted smiling selfies on Instagram but didn't hold back in his captions.
Tamang's passing delays 'Maatrubhumi' production
In his post, Salman called out some media for invading his privacy and "enjoying my pain," especially as they linked the incident to his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. He also warned against using personal moments for profit.
Meanwhile, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has been delayed due to production setbacks after actor Prashant Tamang's passing.
The film's title was changed from Battle of Galwan to better reflect its emotional storyline.