Khan backs Kashyap's 'Bandar' amid feud with brother Kashyap
Salman Khan just gave a shoutout to Anurag Kashyap's new film, Bandar, which is dropping on June 5 and stars Bobby Deol.
What's got people buzzing is that Salman and Anurag's brother, Abhinav Kashyap, have had a pretty public fallout: Abhinav accused Salman of taking undue credit for Dabangg.
So, seeing Salman support this project definitely raised some eyebrows.
Deol plays rocker Sameer Mehra
The teaser introduces Bobby Deol as Sameer Mehra, a rock star caught up in scandal, with Sanya Malhotra playing his sister who tries to help him out.
Director Anurag Kashyap called Bobby's performance "complete surrender," showing off a more vulnerable side of the actor.
The film also features Abhishek Banerjee as a writer and had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.