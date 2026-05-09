Khan backs Kashyap's 'Bandar' amid feud with brother Kashyap

Deol plays rocker Sameer Mehra

The teaser introduces Bobby Deol as Sameer Mehra, a rock star caught up in scandal, with Sanya Malhotra playing his sister who tries to help him out.

Director Anurag Kashyap called Bobby's performance "complete surrender," showing off a more vulnerable side of the actor.

The film also features Abhishek Banerjee as a writer and had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.