Khan begins Goregaon wrap schedule for 'King' ahead December release
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is wrapping up filming for his much-awaited action thriller King, with the last schedule starting October 11 in Goregaon, Mumbai.
With a December release on the horizon, the team is hustling through key action scenes and prepping a new song featuring Suhana Khan.
Crew wraps Andheri action mid October
Since October 12, the crew has been focused on action sequences at an Andheri East studio, aiming to finish by mid-October before shifting to Suhana's musical segment.