Khan confirms Singh will sing for 'King' and release stands
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan just confirmed that Arijit Singh is on board to sing for his upcoming film King.
During an "Ask SRK" chat on X, Khan called Arijit a "perfectionist" and shared that the singer is busy working on the song.
He also reassured fans the film is not getting postponed.
Khan features daughter in 'King'
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars SRK as a seasoned assassin and features his daughter Suhana Khan in his first-ever on-screen collaboration with him.
The cast also includes Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.
After overcoming some filming setbacks, the movie is all set for a Christmas Eve release this year.