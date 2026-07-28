Khan leads Being Human food relief in Sivasagar after floods
Entertainment
Salman Khan is stepping up to help Assam after severe floods hit nearly 700,000 people.
His team, Being Human and the local fan club, is handing out food packets in Sivasagar, packed with basics like biscuits, puffed rice, and poha to get families through the next few days.
Phased relief plan, Pednekar and Papon
This relief drive will roll out in phases: first food, then ration kits and medicines, and finally rebuilding schools and hospitals damaged by the floods.
Other celebrities are pitching in, too: Bhumi Pednekar is working with Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation, while singer Papon just played a charity concert alongside Vishal Dadlani to raise funds for ongoing support.