Khan learns slang from son at 'Daddy Cool' launch
Shah Rukh Khan just shared a wholesome dad moment: his 13-year-old son AbRam has been teaching him Gen Z phrases.
At the launch of his new song "Daddy Cool" from his upcoming film King, SRK told Karan Johar that AbRam described his six-pack abs as "aura farming" and also introduced him to the word "mogging," leaving everyone in splits.
AbRam's 'aura farming' and 'mogging' explained
If you're curious: "aura farming" is what AbRam called SRK showing off his six-pack abs, while Karan Johar explained that "mogging" means "outshining others."
Their chat was shared online.
'King' releases December 24 starring Khan
King hits theaters December 24, marking SRK's return after three years.
He stars as a skilled assassin alongside Deepika Padukone, and it's also the first time he shares screen space with Suhana Khan.