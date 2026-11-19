Khan leases 3 Santacruz West apartments in Mumbai for ₹38L/month
Aamir Khan is leveling up his living situation: he's just leased three luxury apartments in Santacruz (West), Mumbai, for a cool ₹38 lakh per month.
The flats are stacked on the 11th, 12th, and 14th floors of Seasons Trimurti and together span 12,200 sq ft, plenty of space even by Bollywood standards.
Khan's rent split ₹20L and ₹9L
The lease kicks off in January 2027 and runs for four years, with rent rising by 5% each year.
Aamir gets nine parking spots (because why not?) and pays ₹20 lakh monthly for the largest apartment; the other two go for ₹9 lakh each.
Fun fact: he previously rented four Pali Hill apartments during a Bandra redevelopment (clearly, he likes to keep his options open in Mumbai's poshest neighborhoods).