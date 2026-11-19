The lease kicks off in January 2027 and runs for four years, with rent rising by 5% each year.

Aamir gets nine parking spots (because why not?) and pays ₹20 lakh monthly for the largest apartment; the other two go for ₹9 lakh each.

Fun fact: he previously rented four Pali Hill apartments during a Bandra redevelopment (clearly, he likes to keep his options open in Mumbai's poshest neighborhoods).