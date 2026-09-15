Khan praises 'Dhurandhar' films during #AskSRK chat, calls them fantastic
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan just showed some love for the Dhurandhar movies during a #AskSRK chat on X, saying, "Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!!"
The first movie dropped in December 2025, with Dhurandhar 2 following up this March.
'Dhurandhar' 1st Indian franchise crosses 3000cr
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the Dhurandhar series has made history as India's first franchise to cross ₹3,000 crore globally.
Dhurandhar 2 alone pulled in ₹1,813 crore worldwide, without any help from Gulf countries or China, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever (just behind Dangal).
For context: Baahubali and Pushpa have grossed ₹2,438 crore and ₹2,092.20 crore respectively.