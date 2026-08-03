Khan returns to big screen with Anand's 'King' December 24
Shah Rukh Khan is finally back on the big screen with King, an action-packed film directed by Siddharth Anand. Mark your calendars for December 24, 2026!
The movie features a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Rani Mukerji.
This release puts to rest all those rumors about a delay to 2027.
'King' faces holiday box office competition
King will be sharing screens with some heavyweight Hollywood releases: Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three drop just days earlier on December 18, while Jumanji: Open World arrives December 25.
Marvel's huge fanbase in India and Dune's IMAX buzz could make things interesting at the box office.
Still, if King gets good word-of-mouth, it might ride strong until Republic Day next year, though Love & War opens on January 21, before Republic Day.