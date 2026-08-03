Khan returns to big screen with Anand's 'King' December 24

King will be sharing screens with some heavyweight Hollywood releases: Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three drop just days earlier on December 18, while Jumanji: Open World arrives December 25.

Marvel's huge fanbase in India and Dune's IMAX buzz could make things interesting at the box office.

Still, if King gets good word-of-mouth, it might ride strong until Republic Day next year, though Love & War opens on January 21, before Republic Day.