Khan sports natural salt and pepper hair at Mumbai festival
Entertainment
Aamir Khan showed up at the Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026 in Mumbai rocking a natural salt-and-pepper hairstyle, which garnered attention online.
But if you're wondering whether it's for a movie: nope! The 61-year-old actor simply decided to stop dyeing his hair, saying, "This look is nothing special; I just stopped dyeing my hair. Bahut bore horaha tha (it's getting boring)."
Ghai and many praise Khan's confidence
Aamir's straightforward approach has been widely appreciated, with many praising how comfortable he is in his own skin.
Even Subhash Ghai called him and highlighted that he's not just talented but also genuinely good-hearted.