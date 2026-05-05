Khan starts reshoots for 'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum' after Netflix

Pednekar and Pirzada join cast

The film is considered a spiritual sequel to Khan's Break Ke Baad, with its title inspired by a song from that movie.

Aslam has been working on this story for almost 10 years, and now Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada are joining the cast.

Once these new scenes are shot, the film will be re-edited to fit Netflix's vision before release.