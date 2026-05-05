Khan starts reshoots for 'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum' after Netflix
Entertainment
Imran Khan is making his acting comeback and just started filming extra scenes for Adhure Hum Adhure Tum after Netflix asked for some narrative tweaks.
Both he and director Danish Aslam were open to the feedback, so they've scheduled a four-day shoot from May 5-8 to strengthen the story.
Pednekar and Pirzada join cast
The film is considered a spiritual sequel to Khan's Break Ke Baad, with its title inspired by a song from that movie.
Aslam has been working on this story for almost 10 years, and now Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada are joining the cast.
Once these new scenes are shot, the film will be re-edited to fit Netflix's vision before release.