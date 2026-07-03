Khan to wed Spratt at home July 5, 3rd marriage
Aamir Khan is getting married again, this time to Gauri Spratt, with the ceremony set for July 5, 2026.
It's a small, private event at their home, and Khan described it as "a very special day" surrounded by close family and friends.
This marks his third marriage after Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.
Khan's children among 100-150 guests
Khan's children, Junaid, Ira, and Azad, will be there to celebrate. The guest list is tight (about 100 to 150 people), including filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Raj Kumar Santoshi.
The day starts with a legal marriage registration under the Special Marriage Act, followed by a cozy lunch featuring dishes picked by Aamir and Gauri.
Actor Vicky Kaushal dropped by on July 2 to wish them well, and Khan asked for blessings as they begin this new chapter together.