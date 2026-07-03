Khan to wed Spratt at home July 5, 3rd marriage

Khan's children among 100-150 guests

Khan's children, Junaid, Ira, and Azad, will be there to celebrate. The guest list is tight (about 100 to 150 people), including filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Raj Kumar Santoshi.

The day starts with a legal marriage registration under the Special Marriage Act, followed by a cozy lunch featuring dishes picked by Aamir and Gauri.

Actor Vicky Kaushal dropped by on July 2 to wish them well, and Khan asked for blessings as they begin this new chapter together.