Shah Rukh Khan is stepping away from playing romantic leads opposite much younger actresses.

At the launch of King's new song "Daddy Cool," he joked about almost asking a co-star about her math homework during a love scene, an awkward moment that made him rethink these pairings.

Now, he's focusing on roles with co-stars closer to his own age, saying, "I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61 now. And be as cool as a 61-year-old can be."