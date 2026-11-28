Khan will avoid romancing younger actresses following 'King' song launch
Shah Rukh Khan is stepping away from playing romantic leads opposite much younger actresses.
At the launch of King's new song "Daddy Cool," he joked about almost asking a co-star about her math homework during a love scene, an awkward moment that made him rethink these pairings.
Now, he's focusing on roles with co-stars closer to his own age, saying, "I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61 now. And be as cool as a 61-year-old can be."
'King' set for December 24 release
SRK's new film King arrives December 24, and the track "Daddy Cool" reunites him with Kareena Kapoor Khan after 15 years.
The movie also marks Suhana Khan's big-screen debut and features Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.
Co-produced by Gauri Khan and Mamta Anand, it's shaping up to be a major holiday release.