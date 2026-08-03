Khanna injured in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' stunt, posts photos
Entertainment
Gaurav Khanna, who you might know from Bigg Boss 19 and Celebrity MasterChef India, shared that he got seriously hurt while doing a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which just kicked off on Colors TV.
He posted photos of his injuries on Instagram and called it the "most painful experience ever," adding that he could still feel the pain watching it on tv and still had those marks.
Fans criticize Khanna stunt, offer support
Khanna's injury has sparked a wave of criticism online, with fans questioning how such intense stunts were allowed.
Some even called the stunt "sadistic" and said the show should face legal action or be banned.
Despite all the outrage, people are rallying behind Khanna and other contestants, hoping they recover quickly.