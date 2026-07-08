Khanna surprises on 'Lock Upp' after Chamola's on-air divorce reveal
Entertainment
Gaurav Khanna is making a surprise appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after his estranged wife, Akanksha Chamola, revealed on the show that they're heading for divorce.
The news caught fans and even their families off guard, since no one knew about their separation until now.
Chamola reveals bisexuality, differing child plans
For the first time, Gaurav and Akanksha will openly talk about their breakup on national TV.
Akanksha shared that their different views on having kids played a big role: she prefers a child-free life, while Gaurav wanted children.
She also spoke about her bisexuality and past same-sex relationships, adding more depth to their story.
Lock Upp airs Saturday to Thursday at 8pm with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.