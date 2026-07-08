Khanna surprises on 'Lock Upp' after Chamola's on-air divorce reveal

Chamola reveals bisexuality, differing child plans

For the first time, Gaurav and Akanksha will openly talk about their breakup on national TV.

Akanksha shared that their different views on having kids played a big role: she prefers a child-free life, while Gaurav wanted children.

She also spoke about her bisexuality and past same-sex relationships, adding more depth to their story.

Lock Upp airs Saturday to Thursday at 8pm with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.