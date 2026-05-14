Khan's Cadillac Escalade priced nearly 5cr goes viral in Mumbai
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan just leveled up his car game with a Cadillac Escalade, a luxury SUV that costs nearly ₹5 crore.
The internet quickly noticed, as photos and videos of him cruising around Mumbai went viral.
This ride is famous for its plush interiors, massive 6.2-liter V-8 engine, and high-tech 38-inch curved OLED dashboard, a real "private jet on wheels."
Khan's 'King' releases December 24 2026
SRK's new car arrives right as buzz builds for his upcoming film King, set to release on December 24, 2026.
The movie stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan alongside him, just adding to the excitement around Bollywood's king himself.