Khan's Cadillac Escalade priced nearly 5cr goes viral in Mumbai Entertainment May 14, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan just leveled up his car game with a Cadillac Escalade, a luxury SUV that costs nearly ₹5 crore.

The internet quickly noticed, as photos and videos of him cruising around Mumbai went viral.

This ride is famous for its plush interiors, massive 6.2-liter V-8 engine, and high-tech 38-inch curved OLED dashboard, a real "private jet on wheels."