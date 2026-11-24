Khan's 'King' hits theaters December 24 as team marks countdown
Shah Rukh Khan fans, the wait is almost over: his much-awaited action movie King hits theaters in just a month, on December 24.
The team marked the countdown with a post: "Just 1 month till KING's DEHSHAT takes over! #KING in cinemas on 24.12.2026."
Anand directs 'King' trailer December 14
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King brings together stars like Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Arshad Warsi. It's also Suhana Khan's big-screen debut and features Kareena Kapoor in a special appearance.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the trailer drops December 14, so mark your calendars!