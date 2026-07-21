Khan's 'King' nears completion, planned August US South America shoot
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's King is almost finished filming, with just one big sequence left.
The team is scouting cool international spots in the United States and South America for this last shoot, which is planned for August 2026 if everything lines up.
'King' marks S. Khan debut
King isn't just another SRK movie: it marks Suhana Khan's first time on the big screen alongside stars like Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.
Once filming wraps, the movie heads into post-production, aiming for a December 2026 theatrical release.