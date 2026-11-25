Khan's 'King' trailer in final edits before December 24 release
Shah Rukh Khan's next big film, King, drops its trailer soon: the final edits are happening right now.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is set to hit theaters on December 24.
Expect the trailer to be around three minutes long, though they're still tweaking it.
Padukone Mukerji Bachchan lead 'King' cast
The team is keeping most plot details secret but promises some stunning visuals and a gripping story.
King stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, plus a special cameo from Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Excitingly, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan makes her big-screen debut here alongside her dad, definitely one to watch!