Khatter joins students protesting NEET leak in Delhi and Mumbai
Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is standing with students protesting in Delhi and Mumbai after the NEET paper leak and tragic student suicides.
On July 20, around 50,000 people marched in Delhi, calling for the education minister's resignation, compensation for affected families, and activist Sonam Wangchuk's release.
Khatter posts protest photos including Ahir
Khatter posted protest photos online, including one of model Rhiya Ahir facing a police van, and shared, "May our voices be heard and may nobody have to be harmed anymore for it. I am a student first before I am a professional."
Other stars like Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Naseeruddin Shah are also supporting the movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party, which has turned "cockroach" into a badge of resilience after a controversial remark from Chief Justice Surya Kant.