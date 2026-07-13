Kher calls alleged ₹2cr-₹7cr Ram Mandir donation scam minor
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is under fire after calling the alleged ₹2 crore to ₹7 crore scam in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir donations a "Minor" issue in a recent interview.
He downplayed the controversy by comparing it to much bigger historical events, like temple destruction and violence during the Mughal era, saying that if India could overcome such problems, then the Ram Mandir scam was not a big issue.
Kher clip goes viral amid criticism
Kher's remarks quickly sparked criticism online. Many felt he was dodging real questions about the donation scandal by bringing up unrelated history.
A clip from his interview went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with users questioning his logic and pointing out that past hardships don't excuse present-day accountability.