Kher calls alleged ₹2cr-₹7cr Ram Mandir donation scam minor

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is under fire after calling the alleged ₹2 crore to ₹7 crore scam in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir donations a "Minor" issue in a recent interview.

He downplayed the controversy by comparing it to much bigger historical events, like temple destruction and violence during the Mughal era, saying that if India could overcome such problems, then the Ram Mandir scam was not a big issue.