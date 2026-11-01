Khurrana, Sharvari 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' earns 9.25cr box office
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's new romantic drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya is off to a strong start, pulling in ₹9.25 crore at the Indian box office after just two days.
The film saw a solid 31.3% jump on its second day, earning ₹5.25 crore compared to ₹4 crore on opening day, showing that word is spreading fast.
'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' evenings surge
Evening shows nearly doubled their morning audience, hinting that more people are getting curious about the film.
Even with major competitors like Ramayana Part 1 (which has already smashed past ₹1,000 crore) and other releases battling for attention, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is holding its own.
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and featuring music by Himesh Reshammiya, plus a cast including Anupam Kher and Supriya Pathak, this one might just keep climbing.