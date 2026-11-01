Evening shows nearly doubled their morning audience, hinting that more people are getting curious about the film.

Even with major competitors like Ramayana Part 1 (which has already smashed past ₹1,000 crore) and other releases battling for attention, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is holding its own.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and featuring music by Himesh Reshammiya, plus a cast including Anupam Kher and Supriya Pathak, this one might just keep climbing.