Khurrana's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' nears ₹40cr worldwide
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana's new comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, is on track to cross the ₹40 crore global box office mark soon.
Released on May 15 and featuring Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film has kept audiences interested despite mixed reviews and a dip in weekday numbers after a solid opening weekend.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' ₹37.42cr
On day six, the movie earned ₹2.75 crore net in India (down from ₹3.5 crore on Tuesday), bringing its total India net to ₹27 crore and gross domestic collection to ₹32.07 crore.
Overseas earnings have reached ₹5.35 crore so far, pushing its worldwide total to ₹37.42 crore, so it should easily cross that big ₹40 crore milestone before the weekend!