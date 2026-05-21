Khurrana's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' nears ₹40cr worldwide

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' ₹37.42cr

On day six, the movie earned ₹2.75 crore net in India (down from ₹3.5 crore on Tuesday), bringing its total India net to ₹27 crore and gross domestic collection to ₹32.07 crore.

Overseas earnings have reached ₹5.35 crore so far, pushing its worldwide total to ₹37.42 crore, so it should easily cross that big ₹40 crore milestone before the weekend!