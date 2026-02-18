Is Kichcha Sudeep joining Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'?
What's the story
The upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has generated fresh buzz amid reports that Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep may also be joining the cast. According to India Today, he may be playing an important role in the film directed by SS Rajamouli. This wouldn't be his first collaboration with the director; he's previously worked on Eega and Baahubali: The Beginning.
Role details
Prakash Raj confirmed his participation recently
Meanwhile, at a recent event, actor Prakash Raj confirmed his participation in Varanasi. He revealed that he will be playing an ardent Lord Shiva devotee. Although reports suggest he will play Babu's father, this remains unconfirmed. The movie is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027, and is expected to finish shooting by June 2026.
Filming status
Rajamouli on 'Varanasi's progress
In a recent interview with Collider, Rajamouli revealed that nearly half of Varanasi has been filmed. He said the most challenging part so far has been the elaborate Ramayana scene in the film. Given its scale and vision, he also admitted that Varanasi will need extensive VFX work during post-production.
Film insights
Everything to know about 'Varanasi'
Varanasi is an epic adventure drama with Babu playing Rudhra, a globe-trotting, time-traveling adventurer. He has also confirmed that he will play Lord Rama in a crucial episode of the story. Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas will be seen as Mandakini, a femme fatale, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the main antagonist, Kumbha. The film's music is by MM Keeravani, and it has been written by V Vijayendra Prasad.