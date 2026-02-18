Is Kichcha Sudeep joining Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'?

The upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas , has generated fresh buzz amid reports that Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep may also be joining the cast. According to India Today, he may be playing an important role in the film directed by SS Rajamouli . This wouldn't be his first collaboration with the director; he's previously worked on Eega and Baahubali: The Beginning.

Role details Prakash Raj confirmed his participation recently Meanwhile, at a recent event, actor Prakash Raj confirmed his participation in Varanasi. He revealed that he will be playing an ardent Lord Shiva devotee. Although reports suggest he will play Babu's father, this remains unconfirmed. The movie is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027, and is expected to finish shooting by June 2026.

Filming status Rajamouli on 'Varanasi's progress In a recent interview with Collider, Rajamouli revealed that nearly half of Varanasi has been filmed. He said the most challenging part so far has been the elaborate Ramayana scene in the film. Given its scale and vision, he also admitted that Varanasi will need extensive VFX work during post-production.

