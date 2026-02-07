'Kill' director to helm new film with Sunny Deol
Entertainment
Sunny Deol is teaming up with Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, the director behind Kill, for a new action-packed film.
The movie, which hasn't been titled yet, promises to show Deol in a totally new light with big, crowd-pleasing action scenes and plenty of "massy" moments.
Backed by major South Indian and Hindi producers
Filming kicks off in late 2026, backed by major South Indian and Hindi producers.
Plus, Deol—who recently pulled in ₹280 crore with Border 2—continues to draw fans across generations.
This project is already generating serious buzz thanks to its scale and the unique combo of old-school star power with fresh filmmaking energy.