Kimmel shifts Talarico interview to YouTube amid Trump's FCC crackdown
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel is taking his interview with Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico off TV and onto YouTube.
He made the switch to avoid trouble from Donald Trump's FCC, which has been cracking down on shows over whom they book and what they say.
Kimmel's show was even briefly suspended last year after the FCC threatened ABC affiliates for airing his criticism of GOP talking points.
Disney sues FCC alleging censorship
The FCC's equal-time rule means networks have to give all political candidates a fair shot at airtime, but Carr's FCC says Kimmel's show doesn't count as real news.
That opened the door for Republican candidates like Ken Paxton to demand screen time.
Disney is now suing the FCC, claiming it is censorship.