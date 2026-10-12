King calls Flanagan best adapter, teases collaboration after 'Carrie'
Entertainment
Stephen King just called director Mike Flanagan the "best adapter of my work," fresh off the release of Flanagan's Carrie series on Prime Video.
King shared his excitement in a video with his dog Molly and hinted that he and Flanagan might have another project in the works, though he's keeping details under wraps for now.
Howell leads Flanagan's 8-episode 'Carrie'
Flanagan's eight-episode take on Carrie follows telekinetic teen Carrie White as she deals with bullying and a tough home life.
With Summer H. Howell starring as Carrie, plus Samantha Sloyan and Matthew Lillard in key roles, this version stands out for its bold storytelling, especially during the iconic prom scene, and shows why Flanagan keeps winning over both King and fans.