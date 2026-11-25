'King' trailer nearly finished will run 3 to 3.5 minutes
Shah Rukh Khan fans, get ready: the trailer for his new film King is nearly finished and will run about 3 to 3.5 minutes.
Expect slick action, catchy songs, and some seriously grand visuals, but the actual story is still being kept secret.
The trailer drops ahead of the movie's release on December 24, 2026.
Anand directs 'King' starring Khan
King marks SRK's return to action after Pathaan and Jawan, with Siddharth Anand directing.
The cast includes Suhana Khan in a major role, plus Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan.
Fans just got a taste of the film's vibe with the romantic track "Tu Mil Jaaye," featuring SRK and Deepika.