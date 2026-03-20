Kirsten Dunst to star in 'Minecraft' sequel

Hollywood actor Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of the upcoming untitled sequel to A Minecraft Movie, reported Deadline. The news comes months after she expressed her desire to be a part of the film during an interview with Town & Country. "Maybe I can just make a movie where I don't lose money?" she had jokingly said then.

Character details Dunst will replace Kate McKinnon as Alex Dunst will be voicing the character of Alex in the sequel, a role first played by Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon. The character was introduced in a post-credits scene of A Minecraft Movie. The original cast members from the first film, including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Danielle Brooks, will also return for the sequel.

Production details Release date and box office success of original film The sequel to A Minecraft Movie is set to be released on July 23, 2027. Jared Hess will return as director and co-writer with Chris Galletta. Warner Bros has kept the plot details under wraps for now, stating they "remain deep in the mine." The first film, featuring Black and Momoa, was a massive box office success, earning close to $1 billion worldwide.

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