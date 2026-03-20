Kirsten Dunst to star in 'Minecraft' sequel
What's the story
Hollywood actor Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of the upcoming untitled sequel to A Minecraft Movie, reported Deadline. The news comes months after she expressed her desire to be a part of the film during an interview with Town & Country. "Maybe I can just make a movie where I don't lose money?" she had jokingly said then.
Character details
Dunst will replace Kate McKinnon as Alex
Dunst will be voicing the character of Alex in the sequel, a role first played by Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon. The character was introduced in a post-credits scene of A Minecraft Movie. The original cast members from the first film, including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Danielle Brooks, will also return for the sequel.
Production details
Release date and box office success of original film
The sequel to A Minecraft Movie is set to be released on July 23, 2027. Jared Hess will return as director and co-writer with Chris Galletta. Warner Bros has kept the plot details under wraps for now, stating they "remain deep in the mine." The first film, featuring Black and Momoa, was a massive box office success, earning close to $1 billion worldwide.
Career highlights
Dunst's career highlights
Dunst has a diverse filmography that includes collaborations with Sofia Coppola (The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, The Beguiled) and memorable hits like Bring It On and Jumanji. She was recently seen in Derek Cianfrance's Roofman and Alex Garland's Civil War. Her performance in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog earned her an Academy Award nomination.