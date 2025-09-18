Why Kirti Kulhari immediately said yes to Tannishtha's 'Full Plate' 

Kirti Kulhari , who will soon be seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Full Plate, recently opened up about her experience working with the actor-turned-director. The film is premiering at the 30th Busan International Film Festival. Kulhari revealed that she immediately agreed to star in Full Plate as soon as she learned that Chatterjee would be directing it.

Director's influence 'I am so fond of Tannishtha...' Kulhari told Mid-Day, "I am so fond of Tannishtha. I have not seen her first directorial venture Roam Rome Mein but I believe in her sensibility." "When we met to discuss her film, just knowing that it was going to be written and directed by her told me that it would be done right. That made me say yes immediately, even before she finished talking about it."

Film's theme On her character in the film Full Plate features Kulhari as a homemaker who is an excellent cook. Through her central character, Chatterjee delves into themes of gender, faith, identity, and resilience. Kulhari was also thrilled that Chatterjee saw her as a cook working in people's homes. "That Tannishtha could envision me as a cook working in people's homes made me so happy."

On-set collaboration Kulhari excited to reunite with Chatterjee Having previously worked with Chatterjee in Jal (2010), Kulhari was excited to reunite on set. She described her experience as deeply satisfying, saying, "I've never felt more satisfied [in my career] than I did while working with her." "She is nuanced as an actor, and that gets enhanced when she is directing because she can see so much more. She helped me go deeper to [find] moments beyond the written lines." Chatterjee worked on Full Plate while battling cancer.