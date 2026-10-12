Kishan as Ram 'Ayodhya Ki Ramleela' New Delhi Oct 19-20
Entertainment
Ravi Kishan, known both as an actor and politician, is all set to play Lord Ram in Ayodhya Ki Ramleela in New Delhi on October 19-20, 2026.
The event will be telecast worldwide, making it easy for anyone to tune in and watch from anywhere.
Kishan says playing Ram scares him
Kishan has played mythological roles since childhood but says this one feels different.
Ravi Kishan shared, "Andar se dara hua hoon! I believe for an actor that fear and scare is very important when you go on the stage, and this is the role of Shri Ram, so all the more reason to get it right..." He hopes divine grace guides him.
With a worldwide audience watching, he's determined to make his performance memorable and respectful.