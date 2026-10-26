Koenig, 'Star Trek' actor Pavel Chekov, dies at 90
Entertainment
Walter Koenig, who played the iconic Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek series, has died at age 90.
He died of natural causes at his North Hollywood home on October 25, surrounded by his daughter and niece.
Fans everywhere are feeling this loss. Koenig's character and charm made him a sci-fi favorite for decades.
Koenig appeared in 'Babylon 5'
Koenig first joined Star Trek in its second season and quickly became a fan favorite with his energy and Beatles-inspired hairstyle.
He stuck with the crew through all six original movies, then wowed a new generation as Alfred Bester in Babylon 5.
With his death, only William Shatner and George Takei remain from the main cast, truly marking the end of an era for Trekkies everywhere.