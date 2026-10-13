'Koffee With Karan' ends, Khan returns Oct 14 on JioCinema
Entertainment
Koffee With Karan is wrapping up for good, and its first episode premieres October 14, 2026, at 7pm IST on JioHotstar.
The big opener? Salman Khan returns to the famous couch after more than a decade, this time flying solo, bringing major nostalgia for fans who've grown up with the show.
Johar announced 'Koffee With Karan' finale
Since its 2004 debut, Koffee With Karan has been a go-to spot for candid celeb chats and viral moments.
Host Karan Johar announced in September that this ninth season will be the last, closing out a run that shaped Bollywood pop culture and sparked countless conversations over 22 years.