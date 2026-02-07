'Kohrra' S2 release date announced: What to expect
Kohrra, the Punjabi crime thriller everyone's been talking about, is back for Season 2 on Netflix.
Mark your calendars—new episodes arrive worldwide on February 11, 2026.
This season focuses on a murder mystery set in Dalerpura, with Film Squad and Act Three producing.
Sobti leads the cast again
Barun Sobti returns as ASI Amarpal Garundi, now working under Mona Singh's Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur—their dynamic is still complicated and keeps things interesting.
The first season originally premiered on July 15, 2023.
It received critical acclaim last time
Absolutely! Kohrra scored a perfect 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive 83% audience score.
Reviewers loved its gritty storytelling and strong performances.