'Koke': What we know about Shefali Shah-Fardeen Khan's Netflix drama
What's the story
Shefali Shah, who starred in the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Delhi Crime, is set to headline another high-profile web series. According to Variety India, she will be seen in a period drama titled Koke on Netflix. The show is produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and will also star Fardeen Khan in a lead role. This will mark their first collaboration.
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Shooting for 'Koke' has started
While the plot and character details of Koke are under wraps, a source told the outlet that the show is being mounted as a large-scale drama series. It will also feature actors from the television industry. The shooting for Koke has already begun, and it is expected to premiere on Netflix in early 2027. The series is directed by Nupur Asthana, who previously helmed Prime Video's popular comedy-drama series Four More Shots Please!
Future ventures
Other upcoming projects of Shah
Koke is one of the two web series that Kapoor is producing for Netflix India. The other series is directed by Sahir Raza, known for shows like The Married Woman and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Shah will also be seen in her husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah's heist thriller Hisaab, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee. The actor is gearing up for Rishab Shetty's historical epic The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, too.