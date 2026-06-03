'Koke': What we know about Shefali Shah-Fardeen Khan's Netflix drama

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Shooting for 'Koke' has started

While the plot and character details of Koke are under wraps, a source told the outlet that the show is being mounted as a large-scale drama series. It will also feature actors from the television industry. The shooting for Koke has already begun, and it is expected to premiere on Netflix in early 2027. The series is directed by Nupur Asthana, who previously helmed Prime Video's popular comedy-drama series Four More Shots Please!