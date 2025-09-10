'KPop Demon Hunters' song tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week
"Golden," the hit from Netflix's animated feature KPop Demon Hunters, just held onto the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week.
Sung by the fictional group HUNTR/X, it now beats BTS's "Dynamite" (which managed three weeks at #1 back in 2020) and is only behind BTS's "Butter," which had a 10-week run.
'Golden' only 2nd K-pop song with this record
"Golden" started way down at number 81 but climbed all the way to the top—making it only the second K-pop song ever to spend four weeks at #1 in Hot 100 history.
Between August 29 and September 4, it pulled in over 34 million US streams, more than 22 million radio plays, and thousands of downloads.
The voices behind it? EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI.
Four songs from 1 soundtrack in top 10 together
Not just one song—three other tracks from KPop Demon Hunters are also in this week's Top 10: "Your Idol," "Soda Pop," and "How It's Done."
That means four songs from one soundtrack landed in the Top 10 together—a first in Billboard's entire history.