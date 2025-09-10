'KPop Demon Hunters' song tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week

'Golden' only 2nd K-pop song with this record

"Golden" started way down at number 81 but climbed all the way to the top—making it only the second K-pop song ever to spend four weeks at #1 in Hot 100 history.

Between August 29 and September 4, it pulled in over 34 million US streams, more than 22 million radio plays, and thousands of downloads.

The voices behind it? EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI.