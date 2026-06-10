Kravitz and Styles debut matching 'Let it rip' tattoos
Entertainment
Zoe Kravitz and her fiance Harry Styles just debuted matching "Let it rip" tattoos, sending fans into a frenzy after Kravitz teased hers on Instagram and British Vogue shared the black-and-white image of her back.
The phrase matches one Styles showed off during his May tour, and while the meaning isn't totally clear, it's got people talking about a possible nod to the Hulu series The Bear.
Fresh Kravitz ink within 8 months
The ink seems fresh: Kravitz didn't have it at the Golden Globes back in January. It pops up by June 10, 2026, after less than eight months of dating.
Both are no strangers to meaningful tattoos: Kravitz has matching ink with her dad Lenny Kravitz and ex-stepdad Jason Mamoa, while Styles famously has one for his ex Olivia Wilde.