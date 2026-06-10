Kravitz and Styles debut matching 'Let it rip' tattoos Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Zoe Kravitz and her fiance Harry Styles just debuted matching "Let it rip" tattoos, sending fans into a frenzy after Kravitz teased hers on Instagram and British Vogue shared the black-and-white image of her back.

The phrase matches one Styles showed off during his May tour, and while the meaning isn't totally clear, it's got people talking about a possible nod to the Hulu series The Bear.