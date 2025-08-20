Krishna Das is coming to India: Dates, venues, ticketing
Krishna Das, the Grammy-nominated singer who blends Hindu chants with Western music, is bringing his soulful kirtan concerts to India this fall.
He'll perform in Delhi (October 31), Mumbai (November 2), and Bengaluru (November 5), thanks to a collaboration between Team Innovation Cultural, 7E Entertainment, and Unified Music Group.
More about Das's music and career
Das's journey began in India back in 1970 with Neem Karoli Baba, and his live shows are all about group chanting and meditative energy—a unique vibe you don't get at most concerts.
He's worked with artists like Sting and Rick Rubin, and even got a Grammy nod for Live Ananda.
If you want to experience devotional music with a modern twist, tickets drop exclusively on District by Zomato at noon on August 19—so set your reminders!