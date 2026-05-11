'Krishnavataram Part 1' declared tax-free in UP
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh government has declared the recently released film Krishnavataram Part 1 tax-free. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement on Sunday after attending a special screening of the movie at Lok Bhavan. The state government has also ordered special screenings to be conducted in all districts so that children and youth can understand Indian culture and traditions.
Twitter Post
Makers shared the update on social media
With immense gratitude, we are honoured to share that Krishnavataram has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji 🙏— Krishnavataram The Movie (@Krishnavataram8) May 10, 2026
Thank you for supporting a film that brings alive our heritage, our culture and the story of Shri Krishna for audiences… pic.twitter.com/BzU7Lji8Wv
Film details
More about 'Krishnavataram Part 1'
Krishnavataram Part 1, directed by Hardik Gajjar, was released on May 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film stars Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti, Sushmitha Bhatt, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan in lead roles. Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana also play pivotal characters. Popular Bollywood actors Manoj Joshi, Rajesh Sharma, and Deepak Dobriyal are also part of the ensemble. The movie is the first part of a trilogy exploring various facets of Lord Krishna's life. It has received mixed reviews from critics.
Screening event
Several leaders attended special screening of the film
The special screening was attended by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, other cabinet ministers, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, and several public representatives. The official statement said that the auditorium echoed with chants of "Krishna-Krishna" and "Radhe-Radhe" during the screening. Adityanath also congratulated the artists associated with the film on stage.
Film exploration
Adityanath lauded the portrayal of Indian culture, traditions in film
According to PTI, Adityanath said the film presents Lord Krishna's life from a human perspective and depicts the Dwapar era, Sanatan culture, and Indian traditions on a grand scale. The CM described this occasion as a matter of pride for Governor Patel, whose granddaughter, Sanskruti, plays Satyabhama in the devotional drama. To cater to the fanbase, the film's trailer was launched at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Raman Reti Temple, Radha Rani Temple, Prem Mandir, and ISKCON Vrindavan.