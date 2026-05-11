'Krishnavataram Part 1' declared tax-free in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared the recently released film Krishnavataram Part 1 tax-free. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement on Sunday after attending a special screening of the movie at Lok Bhavan. The state government has also ordered special screenings to be conducted in all districts so that children and youth can understand Indian culture and traditions.

Twitter Post Makers shared the update on social media With immense gratitude, we are honoured to share that Krishnavataram has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji 🙏

Thank you for supporting a film that brings alive our heritage, our culture and the story of Shri Krishna for audiences… pic.twitter.com/BzU7Lji8Wv — Krishnavataram The Movie (@Krishnavataram8) May 10, 2026

Film details More about 'Krishnavataram Part 1' Krishnavataram Part 1, directed by Hardik Gajjar, was released on May 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film stars Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti, Sushmitha Bhatt, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan in lead roles. Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana also play pivotal characters. Popular Bollywood actors Manoj Joshi, Rajesh Sharma, and Deepak Dobriyal are also part of the ensemble. The movie is the first part of a trilogy exploring various facets of Lord Krishna's life. It has received mixed reviews from critics.

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Screening event Several leaders attended special screening of the film The special screening was attended by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, other cabinet ministers, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, and several public representatives. The official statement said that the auditorium echoed with chants of "Krishna-Krishna" and "Radhe-Radhe" during the screening. Adityanath also congratulated the artists associated with the film on stage.

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