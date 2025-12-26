'Cocktail 2': Kriti wanted something 'happy' after 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Actor Kriti Sanon recently completed the filming of Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania . The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna . She revealed that she was looking forward to a light-hearted romantic comedy after her intense role in Tere Ishk Mein. "I wanted a movie like Cocktail 2, especially after Tere Ishk Mein, which was so intense and heavy," she told Mid-Day. She described the set as "happy, positive, fun."

Film's essence Sanon describes 'Cocktail 2' as a blend of old, new Sanon sees Cocktail 2 as a blend of the familiar and the fresh. The film is her second collaboration with Kapoor after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and her first with Adajania. She praised Adajania's unique approach to character development, saying he "likes to find his characters" and doesn't want them to be perfect but relatable.

Co-star camaraderie Sanon joked about her 1st collaboration with Kapoor Cocktail 2 reunites Sanon and Kapoor after their previous film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Sanon jokingly said, "It was amazing working with Shahid, since I was a human being this time," referring to her role as a robot in their first collaboration.

Career highlights Sanon reflects on her 2025 journey and 'Tere Ishk Mein' As she prepares to kick off 2026 with Cocktail 2, Sanon is also thankful for her successful year in 2025. Her only release was Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, which crossed the ₹100 crore mark in early December. "When a film's critical appreciation is combined with box-office numbers, that is the best thing anyone associated with the film can ask for," she said.