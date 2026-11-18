Is KRK really bringing 'Deshdrohi 2'?
What's the story
Self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, has announced a sequel to his 2008 film Deshdrohi. The announcement was made on social media on Wednesday with a poster featuring actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, and Deepak Dobriyal. However, when contacted by HT City for confirmation of his involvement in the project, Dobriyal denied it.
Skepticism
'At least 15 people have sent me the same post'
The poster shared by KRK did not mention or tag the actors. The caption simply stated, "Get ready. Deshdrohi 2 is coming soon!"
However, Dobriyal dismissed the news as false, stating, "It's not true. At least 15 people I know have sent me the same (post)."
This isn't the first time KRK has announced Deshdrohi 2; he had previously shared a similar post in 2022 without any known actors featured on it.
Career
KRK's acting career
Before becoming a controversial movie critic, KRK had a brief stint as an actor. He made his debut as a lead in Deshdrohi, which has since become a meme favorite. It was a gangster drama also featuring Gracy Singh and Manoj Tiwari.
He was also seen in Mohit Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.