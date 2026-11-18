The poster shared by KRK did not mention or tag the actors. The caption simply stated, "Get ready. Deshdrohi 2 is coming soon!"

However, Dobriyal dismissed the news as false, stating, "It's not true. At least 15 people I know have sent me the same (post)."

This isn't the first time KRK has announced Deshdrohi 2; he had previously shared a similar post in 2022 without any known actors featured on it.