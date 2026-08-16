Kumar apologizes on X after Vimal Elaichi endorsement backlash

Akshay Kumar has publicly apologized for endorsing Vimal Elaichi after facing backlash.

In his post on X, he said, "I am sorry. I would like to apologize to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi."

He's now stepped away from the endorsement.