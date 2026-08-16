Kumar apologizes on X after Vimal Elaichi endorsement backlash
Akshay Kumar has publicly apologized for endorsing Vimal Elaichi after facing backlash.
In his post on X, he said, "I am sorry. I would like to apologize to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi."
He's now stepped away from the endorsement.
Kumar to donate full ad fee
Kumar will donate his entire fee from the ad toward a worthy cause and says he'll be more careful about future endorsements.
The ad might still air for a bit due to contracts.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has also asked Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff to pull out of their Vimal Elaichi campaign and remove related posts from social media.