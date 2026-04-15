Kumar, Priyadarshan reteam for 'Bhooth Bangla' as advance nears ₹39L
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are teaming up after 14 years for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy hitting theaters April 17.
The film has already sold over 8,000 opening day tickets and made nearly ₹14 lakh by April 15.
With blocked seats, total advance collection is close to ₹39 lakh; paid-preview estimates are not included.
'Bhooth Bangla' competes with 'Dhurandhar 2'
Bhooth Bangla will face some box office heat from Dhurandhar 2, but its mix of spooky laughs might pull in a different crowd.
The movie features Tabu, the late Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi.
If you're into Bollywood comedies with a twist, this one's worth keeping an eye on!