Kumar, Priyadarshan reteam for 'Bhooth Bangla' as advance nears ₹39L

'Bhooth Bangla' competes with 'Dhurandhar 2'

Bhooth Bangla will face some box office heat from Dhurandhar 2, but its mix of spooky laughs might pull in a different crowd.

The movie features Tabu, the late Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

If you're into Bollywood comedies with a twist, this one's worth keeping an eye on!