Kumar quips 'sex is best workout' on 'Koffee with Karan'
Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan are set to bring their years of camaraderie to the Koffee with Karan Season nine couch, and true to form, he kept things lively by making a cheeky remark about sex being the best workout in the show's promo.
The episode, which he suggested should feature both him and Ravi Kishan, streams soon on JioHotstar.
Kishan's viral fame meets Kumar's wit
Get ready for plenty of laughs as Akshay and Ravi, longtime friends who've shared the screen before, bring their unfiltered banter to the couch.
With Ravi's recent viral fame as 'Bihar ka Brad Pitt' mixing with Akshay's signature wit, this episode promises fun stories and genuine chemistry that fans won't want to miss.