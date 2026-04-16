Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan for 'Bhooth Bangla,' tops cast pay
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are teaming up again after 14 years for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy hitting theaters on April 17, 2026.
Even with a 28.5% pay cut from his Jolly LLB 3 salary of ₹70 crore, Kumar still tops the cast's pay scale.
Gabbi ₹3cr Tabu ₹2.5cr Rawal ₹2cr
The film features Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu.
Gabbi leads among supporting actors with ₹3 crore, while Tabu earns ₹2.5 crore after her own pay cut.
Rawal gets ₹2 crore; Jisshu Sengupta earns ₹1 crore, while Rajpal Yadav earns between ₹1 crore and ₹1.5 crore.
The plot follows Kumar's character as he inherits a haunted palace full of supernatural twists and hidden secrets.