Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan for 'Bhooth Bangla,' tops cast pay

Gabbi ₹3cr Tabu ₹2.5cr Rawal ₹2cr

The film features Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu.

Gabbi leads among supporting actors with ₹3 crore, while Tabu earns ₹2.5 crore after her own pay cut.

Rawal gets ₹2 crore; Jisshu Sengupta earns ₹1 crore, while Rajpal Yadav earns between ₹1 crore and ₹1.5 crore.

The plot follows Kumar's character as he inherits a haunted palace full of supernatural twists and hidden secrets.